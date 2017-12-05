Act against MCD officials of areas with most dengue cases, says Delhi High Court

The bench had on November 21 directed the corporations to provide a geographical map of the city areas which witness a high density of vector-borne diseases like dengue. (Representational Image) The bench had on November 21 directed the corporations to provide a geographical map of the city areas which witness a high density of vector-borne diseases like dengue. (Representational Image)

Of the 692 dengue cases in the six zones of the north Delhi municipal corporation till November this year, the Civil Lines area had the highest number of incidents, the civic body on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said the corporation should take action against its officials in whose zones there has been a prevalence of vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

The suggestion by the court came after central government standing counsel Monika Arora and advocate Kushal Sharma, appearing for the north MCD, place before the bench details of “dengue mapping” carried out by the civic body.

Arora told the court that the mapping details from south MCD was received by her on Tuesday and would be filed soon, while information from east MCD was awaited.

According to the mapping of north MCD, Civil Lines area topped the list of six zones with 179 cases of dengue, Narela came second with 117, Paharganj was third with 110, Rohini was fourth with 107, Karol Bagh was fifth with 105 and Keshav Puram came last with 74.

The corporation also told the bench that of the 104 wards, 15 — including Narela, Burari, G T B Nagar, Rohini-D, Civil Lines, Paharganj, Delhi Gate and Rajender Nagar — were high-risk areas as they had more than 10 cases each.

The mapping details were placed before the court during the hearing of two PILs by lawyers Arpit Bhargava and Gauri Grover who had sought directions to municipal bodies and other authorities to take steps to prevent the spread of dengue, chikungunya and malaria in the national capital.

