Act against illegal firecracker factories : Yogi Adityanath to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Taking note of an incident in Ghaziabad where five persons died in a fire yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the state officials to identify illegal firecracker factories and act against those operating them. Adityanath termed as “tragic”, the incident which occurred in Ghaziabad district on Friday in which five persons were charred to death in a fire that broke out at a cracker godown.

He directed all the district magistrates and superintendents of police to identify all illegal firecracker factories in the state and take stern action against those operating them.

No factory should operate without a licence and it should be ascertained that those having the licence are operating as per norms, he told officials.

“It should be ensured that, firecracker factories do not operate in populated areas,” the CM said.

Five persons died in a fire that broke out at a cracker godown yesterday afternoon in Farrukh Nagar village in Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now