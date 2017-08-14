Act against cops for “custodial torture” urges Telangana opposition

Leaders of opposition parties including BJP met with Governor E S L Narasimhan in Telangana. (File Photo) Leaders of opposition parties including BJP met with Governor E S L Narasimhan in Telangana. (File Photo)

The Congress, TDP, BJP and other opposition parties in Telangana today sought the intervention of Governor E S L Narasimhan in an incident of alleged police high-handedness against some persons belonging to Dalit and backward classes in Rajanna Sircilla district. A delegation of opposition leaders, which included TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, state BJP chief K Laxman and TDP’s Telangana unit head L Ramana, met the Governor and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

The incident relates to arrest of eight persons last month at Nerella in the district for allegedly torching a sand-laden truck, which was involved in a road accident, causing the death of a person. The arrested persons had also allegedly attacked policemen. The Congress, BJP and other parties and outfits had alleged the accused were “tortured” while in police custody and subjected to “third degree methods”. The top leaders of ruling TRS are related to the “sandmafia” (allegedly involved in irregularities in sand sales) in the district, the opposition parties claimed in the memorandum submitted to the Governor.

“At the behest of sand mafia contractors… Dalits and BCs were subjected to the worst form of police brutality and third degree torture by Sircilla police,” they said. Alleging that the police “tortured” the accused, state BJP president Laxman said the suspension of a sub-inspector for the incident was not enough. TDP’s L Ramana alleged that sand is being transported illegally in the district. Congress’ Reddy said the opposition parties would meet President Ram Nath Kovind later this month. The opposition leaders urged the Governor to institute an independent inquiry into the incident and also take action against police officials who indulged in “torture”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App