Across parties, politicians condemn BJP youth wing leader’s bounty remarks on Mamata

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan. ANI photo Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan. ANI photo

Following BJP youth wing leader’s announcement of Rs 11 lakh as bounty to anyone who beheads West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the Parliament on Wednesday condemned his remarks. The Central government responded to the statements by saying the TMC-led government was free to appropriate legal action. “I strongly condemn such type of statements. State government is free to take appropriate legal action on this issue,” Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was quoted as saying by PTI.

The issue was raised in both Houses of Parliament by Trinamool MPs. In the Upper House, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said state government can register an FIR and take action. “On such people action can be taken under the the law. An FIR should be registered. Law should take its own course,” he said. TMC member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy asked Rajya Sabha and the government to condemn this incident since “a constitutionally elected CM has been described as demon.”

BSP chief Mayawati too made a statement on the “serious matter” and said “BJP should not just condemn the statement, but should also take action.” Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan criticised the government for not being able to protect women. “You can protect cows and women are facing atrocities,” she said. “How dare somebody talk like this especially against women Chief Minister particularly when women are feeling insecure? Is this the way you are going to protect women?” Bachchan asked. BJP member Roopa Ganguly said, “I was beaten up by 17 goons of TMC in front of policemen. The Chief Minister who is also a women should answer this.”

In the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government condemned such a statement. “She is an elected Chief Minister and due respect must be given to her. We strongly condemn it,” he said. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan agreed. “This is complete wrong. All sides must exercise restraint,” she said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge too joined the chorus and said Congress condemned such statements. “A strong message should go from the government against such behaviour and action must be taken against the guilty,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now