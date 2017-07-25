Across Maharashtra, 642 undertrials in prison despite getting bail

A total of 392 prisoners have been granted bail in this region, but they remain in custody (FILE PHOTO) A total of 392 prisoners have been granted bail in this region, but they remain in custody (FILE PHOTO)

At least 642 undertrials are languishing behind bars across Maharashtra despite getting bail, prison department officials have told a five-member jail reform committee set up by the government. In the committee’s two meetings held so far, one of the key issues taken up has been the overcrowding in state prisons.

Data collated by the prison department till last week reveals that of a total of 5,780 undertrials in the state who face a maximum punishment of less than seven years, 642 have been granted bail. Of these, the bail orders of 589 were passed more than a week ago. The maximum number of such undertrials are in the southern region, with 3,164 prisoners facing a maximum punishment of less than seven years.

The southern region includes overcrowded prisons such as Arthur Road jail, Byculla jail, Taloja central prison, Kalyan jail and Thane jail, where most undertrials are from Mumbai and Thane courts. A total of 392 prisoners have been granted bail in this region, but they remain in custody.

It is learnt that the list of these 642 prisoners has been shared by the prison department with the Maharashtra police last week. District commanders and commissioners have now been tasked to look for locals willing to stand surety for these inmates.

A prison official part of the committee meeting said on condition of anonymity that most of these undertrials remained in jail because they were unable to furnish sureties. Under the law, an accused can be granted bail in various forms. A surety is when a person, usually known to the accused, guarantees that the accused will attend court hearings during the trial and follow any other conditions set by the court. Lawyers said that the current practice in Mumbai courts require an accused to usually bring forth a local surety — a permanent resident of the area where the alleged offence took place.

“A meeting along with senior jail officials was held earlier this week. It was decided that for inmates in jail only for want of surety, the local SP or Commissioners will ask the police station concerned to check for locals willing to perform the role. If such a person is found, due diligence on his background will be conducted, after which he can sign a personal bond and get the inmate released,” Additional Director General of Police , Law and order, Maharashtra, Bipin Bihari, told The Indian Express.

Bihari was one of the senior official present in the meeting. Bihari added that in cases where a cash bond is needed, NGOs that provide legal aid to inmates could be approached. “Surety becomes difficult for many to manage if they are from outside the state. The surety also needs to show ownership of property, making matters difficult for undertrials from the weaker socio-economic strata. I have at least 5-6 cases of such undertrial clients who have been granted bail on surety or cash bail but are not able to avail of it. They remain in prison till the trial ends,” said a lawyer from a legal aid panel at the Mumbai sessions court.

He added that it is rare for the court to grant cash bail — bail on a cash deposit paid by the accused — or on personal bond — bail on a personal undertaking given by the accused — as there is an apprehension that they will abscond pending trial. A recommendation made by the Law Commission in its 268th report recently stated that for an offence that would attract up to seven years imprisonment, the undertrial can be released on completing one-third of that period.

“These are reforms that need to be brought about to decongest prisons. If the cases of these undertrials can be assessed, it would reduce some of the overcrowding at least,” said the prison official.

According to the data, the second most number of such undertrials are in the eastern region, at 1,474 with 114 being granted bail. This region includes prisons in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Wardha, Yavatmal and Amravati. In the western region that includes Yerwada central jail in Pune and prisons in Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Satara and Sangli, the prison department has identified 602 persons, with 133 having been granted bail. In the central region, the department has identified 580 prisoners with three being granted bail.

In the aftermath of the Manjula Shetye custodial death at Mumbai’s Byculla jail, the issue of prison overcrowding has come to the forefront again. This time, however, the jail authorities have decided to tackle it by engaging other stakeholders such as the police and the courts.

