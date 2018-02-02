Acquitted in sleaze talk case, Saseendran returns as minister

Saseendran Saseendran

Days after a magistrate court acquitted him in a case related to sleaze talk with a woman journalist, NCP legislator AK Saseendran on Thursday returned to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) cabinet as transport minister. The swearing-in ceremony, held at Raj Bhavan, was boycotted by the Congress-led Opposition, which said Saseendran’s re-induction exposed the government’s stand on women’s safety.

Last Saturday, a magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram had cleared Saseendran of charges after the woman scribe had retracted her earlier statement against the politician. Saseendran had to quit as the minister in April last year after a TV channel telecast his alleged sleaze talk with a woman, whom the channel projected as a complainant harassed by the minister. Later, the then newly launched Mangalam TV said it had trapped the minister, deploying a woman scribe.

The court had registered the case against Saseendran, following a complaint from the journalist. However, the woman last week told the court that there was no instance of misconduct from the former minister. Although Saseendran had not denied the alleged telephone conversation, the woman said she could not ascertain whether it was Saseendran or someone else who spoken to her.

