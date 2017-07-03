ACP, 2 others injured as car rams PCR van in Noida

Three persons, including a Delhi Police ACP, were injured in an accident on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway when a Mercedes rammed their PCR van, in the early hours of Sunday. According to police, the incident took place on the Noida side of the DND around 2 am on Sunday. “We are in constant touch with police officers who were injured in the incident. An FIR at Noida Sector 20 police station has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after a complaint was received from ACP Jai Kishan. Investigation is underway. The vehicle has been seized and kept at the police station and we are tracking down its owner,” said Abhinandan, Circle Officer, City I, Noida.

The police added that Jai Kishan, along with policemen Ramesh Satbir Singh, were in the PCR van. “The vehicle was taking a U-turn on the Noida side, since there was no space (to turn the vehicle) on the other side of the border, when suddenly a Mercedes car came from the Noida side and hit the gypsy. The policemen suffered minor injuries and they are out of danger,” a police officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App