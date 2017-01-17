Acid attack victims in High Court against cap in compensation scheme

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the Delhi government on the plea of two women, who are sisters and victims of an acid attack, against the cap on compensation to be awarded in such cases. (Representational Image) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the Delhi government on the plea of two women, who are sisters and victims of an acid attack, against the cap on compensation to be awarded in such cases. (Representational Image)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the Delhi government on the plea of two women, who are sisters and victims of an acid attack, against the cap on compensation to be awarded in such cases. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued notice to the Delhi government, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking their reply before February 14 on the plea of the two victims who were attacked with acid in 2009.

The women, who were rendered visually impaired as a result of the attack, have sought enhancement of the Rs three lakh compensation awarded to them by DSLSA in 2016. They have also sought removal of the cap on compensation awarded under the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Pallavi Sharma said they have sought enhancement of the compensation awarded to Rs 50 lakh each as there is only one earning member in their family of 12 and his salary of Rs 20,000 is not enough for upkeep of the family and their treatment. In addition to the enhanced compensation, they have also sought directions to the government to reimburse the Rs 15 lakh spent by their family on their treatment and travel.

“By way of this petition, petitioners herein, who are a victims of acid attack, are seeking intervention of this court for a direction to the respondent (the Delhi government) herein, inter alia, for payment of enhanced compensation, exceeding the amount of Rs three lakh, and direction to the respondent (the Delhi government) to provide treatment to the victims free of cost,” their petition said.

Their plea also claims that while world over there are strict laws against use of acid and such attacks, in India the law is lacking in many respects as it does not address the issues of speedy investigation, expedited trials for survivors and inadequate compensation as most surgeries cost Rs three lakh per procedure and victims sometimes need to undergo several operations.

According to the petition, the sisters used to run a beauty parlour and one man used to tease one of them and even proposed marriage. However, when his advances and proposal were rebuffed, in retaliation he threw acid on them when they were returning home on October 14, 2009 at around 7 PM.

Both sisters received 15-20 per cent acid burn on their face including both eyes, both arms, both shoulders, chest and abdomen, the petition said. The trial court acquitted the accused in 2010 as the prosecution failed to make out a case, the plea said.