Youth throws acid on 16-yr-old girl, neighbour

A 16-year-old girl and her 20-year-old neighbour suffered burns after they were allegedly attacked with acid by a youth from their village in South-24 Parganas on Wednesday , police said. “The girl, a Class X student, who prima facie appears to be the target, has suffered major burns on her face and her left eye has been completely destroyed. She was walking to her village with a friend when they were attacked,” said a police officer.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“The accused has been identified as Hafizul Mollah. He had reportedly troubled the girl in the past and made a number of advances, which she rejected. It appears this angered him,” he said. The victims are out of danger, doctors at Diamond Harbour District Hospital said.