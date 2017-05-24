Acid attack survivor finds love, through a missed call

Lalitha Bansi married Ravishankar Singh in a ceremony funded by Udyami Maharashtra, and attended by actor Vivek Oberoi, Congress MLA Nitish Rane . Nirmal Harindran Lalitha Bansi married Ravishankar Singh in a ceremony funded by Udyami Maharashtra, and attended by actor Vivek Oberoi, Congress MLA Nitish Rane . Nirmal Harindran

At the D’silva Technical College in Dadar, about 150 guests attended an unusual wedding. Although their story started with a missed call, the groom and bride, beaming in their wedding finery on Tuesday, are glad it was not a missed opportunity. “I received a missed call from a wrong number, and it changed my life,” says an elated Ravishankar Singh . The missed call was from Lalitha Bansi, an acid attack survivor. When he called her back, the two began talking and eventually fell in love. “She said she didn’t deserve me, and told me about the scarring attack. But even without seeing her, I knew I wanted to be with her, looks didn’t matter.”

Amid shutterbugs, the blushing bride in an ornate crimson lehenga posed gracefully. The couple tied the knot in a glitzy wedding attended by actor Vivek Oberoi, Congress MLA Nitish Rane and former sheriff of Mumbai, Dr. Jagannathrao Hegde.

The wedding was organised and funded by Udyami Maharashtra, a business forum with over 200 members. The venue, decor, catering and jewelry were all provided by members of the forum, right down to the honeymoon package for the couple.

Lalita (25), works with the Saahas foundation running a small business selling mangos, while Ravishankar runs a business of his own. The couple plans to live in Andheri after the completion of Lalita’s surgery in a house gifted to them by Oberoi, according to the groom.

In 2012, Lalitha was allegedly attacked with acid by her cousins over a family dispute. She has so far undergone 17 surgeries. There are 12 more surgeries she needs to undergo. She became a member of Acid Survivors Saahas Foundation in 2016. The Foundation got the marriage registered in a Thane court on April 13.

