Acid attack: Former lover throws acid at woman, three booked

The victim was also taken to Valsad Civil hospital where she was given primary treatment. (Picture for representational purpose) The victim was also taken to Valsad Civil hospital where she was given primary treatment. (Picture for representational purpose)

A 22-year-old woman from Chanvai village in Valsad district was on Thursday attacked with acid allegedly by a man she was in relationship with earlier. The police have booked three persons, including the man’s sister-in-law and mother. Since the victim and the accused come from two communities, police have stepped up security in the village, fearing tension.

The victim, a resident of Chanvai village in Valsad district, had an affair with Ajmal Ansari (23), resident of the same village, who works at a private company in Valsad. Police said she broke up with Ajmal in April last year and even blocked his number. A couple of months ago, police said, Ajmal tried to meet her, requesting her to continue with their relationship, but she refused to meet him.

On Thursday evening, the victims was on her way to her friend’s house when Ajmal, while returning home from work, stopped her. He took her to his house where he again insisted that they continue with their relationship, police said. When she refused, Ajmal allegedly beat her with up. Later, his mother and sister-in-law also joined in the quarrel.

In her complaint to Valsad Rural police, the victim has mentioned that Ajmal’s sister-in-law brought a bottle containing acid-like substance from inside the house threw it on her. She somehow managed to escape and reached her parents’ home and informed them about the incident.

Accompanied by her parents, the victim went to Valsad Rural police and lodged a complaint against Ajmal, his mother and his sister-in-law. The victim was also taken to Valsad Civil hospital where she was given primary treatment.

Valsad Rural police Sub-Inspector R J Gamit said, “The accused and the victim had an affair and parted after break-up. The accused wanted to continue their relationship, but the victim refused. Stung, the accused and his family beat up the girl and threw acid on her. Doctors have termed her condition to be normal.”

As the news spread in the district, police stepped up security in the village to stop any untoward incident. “The situation in Chanvai village is also normal. However, we have deployed personnel in the village as a precautionary measure. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Sub-Inspector Gamit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App