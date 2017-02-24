Himachal Pradesh Governor, CM Virbhadra Singh felicitate people on eve of Shivratri

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh have felicitated the people on the occasion of Shivratri. (Representational Image) Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh have felicitated the people on the occasion of Shivratri. (Representational Image)

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh have felicitated the people on the occasion of Shivratri. The Governor said it was one of the most important festivals celebrated in the state as Himachal was considered as “Abode of Gods”.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

He hoped that the auspicious occasion brings peace and happiness into the lives of people.

Virbhadra Singh said that the people of the state had been celebrating Shivratri with traditional fervor and gaiety since the time immemorial.

Himachal Pradesh was known as abode of Lord Shiva and Shivratri festivals celebrated with devotion and religious fervor at various places, he said hoping that it would go a long way in strengthening the bonds of brotherhood.

Meanwhile the famous week long International Mahashivratri festival would commence at Mandi on Friday.

The festival would be inaugurated by chief minister while governor would be the chief guest at the closing function.