Achabal ambush: Militants disfigured faces of J-K policemen, walked away with weapons

Firoz Dar, one of the six policemen killed in militant ambush in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir Firoz Dar, one of the six policemen killed in militant ambush in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir

The militants who attacked the police party at Anantnag’s Achabal town disfigured the face of the six policemen killed in the ambush, reported PTI. Police also claimed the militants walked away with their weapons after the targeting the cops. A sub-inspector, identified as Pulwama-resident Feroz, a driver and four other policemen, who were on a routine round, were killed in the ambush, Director General of Police S P Vaid told PTI in Srinagar.

The militants started indiscriminate firing at the police party using their assault rifles. PTI reported the militants fatally shot the officers in their faces from close range after overpowering them. The police were not travelling in a bullet proof vehicle.

Senior police officials told PTI that Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashker-e-Taiba is suspected to be behind the attack. The source added that the militants may have wanted to take revenge of the Kulgam encounter in which their local commander Junaid Mattoo was killed by security forces.

Opposition parties were quick to react to the incident. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah blamed the PDP-BJP government for the crisis. “It seems that South Kashmir is slipping everyday from the hands of the state government. I hope somebody in New Delhi wakes up now,” said the former chief minister.

Adding that it was a “sad incident,” State Congress chief G A Mir said: “It shows that the state government has completely failed in controlling the situation. I wonder when will the Union Home Ministry wake up.”

