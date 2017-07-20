Accused scammed another driver to forge documents

Family of the doctor at Preet Vihar police station, Wednesday. Amit Mehra Family of the doctor at Preet Vihar police station, Wednesday. Amit Mehra

Investigation into the kidnapping of a young doctor has revealed that the conspiracy was meticulously planned by the accused, who registered a Wagon-R with Ola Cabs by misusing and forging documents they had collected from another driver. Sources said that a few days ago, one of the accused met with Pushpendra, a resident of Prem Nagar in Paschim Vihar. “Pushpendra has worked with Uber ever since he was banned by Ola. He met the accused near a private cab stand, and the accused assured him he can help him register his cab with Ola again. He took pictures of all his documents from his cell phone,” police sources said. Investigation revealed that the accused later used this to prepare forged documents, and also used a fake car registration number, which he submitted with Ola to get a job there.

“Initially, when the Ola customer care received a call from the accused, they did not take it seriously, thinking it was a prank. But they later approached police,” sources said. Hours after the matter was reported to police by the CEO of Ola, the Delhi Police Commissioner directed a team of the special cell to start assisting the east district police.

By then, the accused had started sending videos of the doctor to Ola. “Police started scanning the call detail records of the doctor’s phone, from which the accused was making calls. Police came to know that the first call was made from Vivek Vihar, the second from Indirapuram and the third from Meerut toll road,” sources said. “Police first traced Pushpendra and then came to know that the Wagon-R car was registered in the name of Satbir, a native of Dadri in Meerut. But he was found to be missing from his home. Police then started scanning profiles of Ola cab drivers from western Uttar Pradesh,” sources said.

On July 13, several teams were sent to Meerut and they started conducting raids. “On July 16, using technical surveillance, police came to know about the location of one of the accused in Daurala village, and the Wagon-R was found in Khatauli. On seeing police, they tried to escape in a vehicle. But the tyre was punctured. The accused then ditched the car and managed to escape police on foot,” sources said.

