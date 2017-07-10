Accused of sorcery, Telangana couple ends life after killing three daughters

Komuramma’s parents had called her to their village Kondapur and chided her for allegedly indulging in black magic and witchcraft. Komuramma’s parents had called her to their village Kondapur and chided her for allegedly indulging in black magic and witchcraft.

Upset over being accused of practising sorcery, a couple allegedly committed suicide after killing their three minor daughters in Karimnagar district of Telangana, police said today. The incident took place last night in Kandugula village of Huzurabad mandal, nearly 40 kms from here. According to Huzurabad Assistant Commissioner of Police, M Ravinder Reddy, the couple–Ganta Komuraiah (30) and Ganta Komuramma (28)–took the extreme step after the parents of Komuramma accused her of practising sorcery.

Komuramma’s parents had called her to their village Kondapur and chided her for allegedly indulging in black magic and witchcraft. They also held Komuramma responsible for their ill-health, which they suspected to be a result of such evil practises, the officer said. Unable to digest the allegations, the couple decided to end their lives.

Accordingly at about 11.30 pm, Komuraiah hanged his three daughters aged nine, eight and six respectively using a saree, police said. Later, he and wife Komuramma hanged themselves in their house. The deceased used to earn their livelihood by selling toys. The bodies have been sent for post mortem to Huzurabad Government hospital, police said further investigation is underway.

