Accused of rape, absconding IAS officer B B Mohanty surrenders in Jaipur

Retired IAS officer B B Mohanty, absconding ever since he was accused of rape in early 2014, surrendered in Jaipur on Monday, police said Tuesday. “Mohanty surrendered in the office of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) on Monday. He was produced in court today which remanded him to two-day police custody,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur (South), Yogesh Dadich.

A 23-year-old IAS aspirant had accused Mohanty, a 1977 Rajasthan cadre officer, of repeated sexual assault on false promises of helping her clear the IAS examination and eventually marrying her. The IAS aspirant from Uttar Pradesh alleged repeated rape since February 19, 2013. She said Mohanty had promised to help her clear the civil services and also marry her. According to the FIR, Mohanty had refused to marry her in December 2013 and instead offered to get her married to his younger son.

The woman’s description of Mohanty’s apartment in Swej Farm and Eden Garden farmhouse in Jaipur matched the scene of the alleged crime and the police found adequate evidence to prove Mohanty was intimately involved with her. Mohanty, who had the additional chief secretary rank then, was posted as chairman, Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal, when he was suspended by the state government in February 2014.

But when called by police for questioning, Mohanty had absconded. Later, a non-bailable warrant was also issued against him. DCP Dadich said that there was “police pressure” on Mohanty to surrender.

