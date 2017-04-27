Accused of offering bribe: CBI court quashes charges against Abhishek Verma, wife

Abhishek Verma (File Photo) Abhishek Verma (File Photo)

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday quashed charges of bribing officials to remove a German arms manufacturer from a Defence Ministry blacklist against arms dealer Abhishek Verma and his wife, Anca Verma. Special judge Anju Bajaj Chandna quashed charges against Rheinmetall Air Defence, the German firm and its top official, Gerhard Hoy, as well. The court held that the CBI could not produce substantial evidence to put the accused on trial. It added that nothing incriminating was found in the entire material relied upon by the prosecution and there was no prima facie evidence to substantiate the version of the prosecution.

According to the CBI, Rheinmetall Air Defence had transferred $ 5,30,000 to a New York bank account of a US-based firm, Ganton USA. Verma’s lawyer Maninder Singh said that the court accepted the argument that Anca Verma has only about 1% shares in Ganton USA’s India subsidiary. He added that CBI further failed to prove that alleged sum was ever transferred to the company. The special court also set aside the money laundering case against the couple and Ganton India.

According to the CBI’s chargesheet, Verma had promised to stall the blacklisting process in exchange for money. The CBI had told the court that it had traced banking transactions from Europe to the US, linking Verma and his associates with the German arms conglomerate. “On the basis of investigation of this (2009) case, blacklisting of RAD (Rheinmetall Air Defence) was recommended by the CBI. When this matter of blacklisting was under process, Verma got in touch with the representatives of RAD and assured them of help by influencing the public servants to stall the process of aforesaid blacklisting of RAD,” the CBI chargesheet had said.

Authorities had blacklisted the German company in 2012 after the CBI had registered an FIR accusing it of bribing then Director General of the Ordnance Factory Board to secure a contract for supply of air defence guns to the Army in 2009.

With PTI inputs

