Accused in Pataudi farmhouse gangrapes confess to other crimes considered solved

At the Pataudi farmhouse after it was looted. Archive At the Pataudi farmhouse after it was looted. Archive

Confessional statements of four men arrested for looting a factory in Pataudi in January and gangraping two women within its premises were forwarded by Gurgaon Police to the CBI and Noida Police earlier this week — after it came to light that they had confessed to other crimes for which arrests have already been made.

The four accused — Dharmu, a resident of Gurgaon; Muna alias Lucky, a resident of Delhi; Lambu alias Teenu alias Vinay, a resident of Rewari; and Rajbir alias Narsingh, a resident of Jhajjar — were arrested on September 13 in connection with the January 30 incident, wherein they barged into a factory in Pataudi’s Mandpura, looted the place, held workers hostage and gangraped two pregnant women.

According to police, the four men have confessed to similar crimes committed in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other districts of Haryana in the past — wherein they would loot homes and farmhouses located near highways and often sexually assault the women. According to police sources, interrogation over the last month has also revealed that the men could be involved in three crimes in which arrests have already been made.

When contacted, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar said, “They have confessed to some incidents but I cannot divulge any specifics.” Police sources said the incidents include one that took place in Mewat’s Dingerheri area on August 24 last year, wherein two families were targeted — a couple was murdered, a minor girl and her sister gangraped, and two of their relatives beaten with a wooden stick. Four people from a village located 3 km away were arrested for the crime on August 28. Another crime the accused are believed to have confessed to is the murder of a 40-year-old man and the gangrape of his wife, daughter, mother-in-law and his driver’s wife.

The incident took place on May 25 on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway, and four people were arrested for the crime on July 23. The four men also claim to be responsible for the gangrape of a 35-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter in the fields along National Highway 91 on July 28 last year. Six people were arrested in connection with the case. While the Mewat and Bulandshahr case were investigated by the CBI, the Jewar case was probed by the Uttar Pradesh police.

“Their confessions are only a starting point. These need to be corroborated by the investigation agencies concerned. We cannot verify what they are saying. The reports have been forwarded to the concerned agencies who will look into the matter,” said Khirwar.

