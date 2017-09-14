Accused absconding in Burdwan blast case arrested by STF

The reward was issued under section 82 of CrPC by NIA Special Court, Bankshal courts in Kolkata. (Representational photo) The reward was issued under section 82 of CrPC by NIA Special Court, Bankshal courts in Kolkata. (Representational photo)

The Special Task Force (STF) unit of Kolkata police on Thursday arrested absconding accused of Khagragarh blast case. One person from central part of the city was nabbed for his alleged link in the case. The suspected person Burhan SK alias Sheikh Burhan (30) was arrested from BB Ganguly street under Muchipara police station. He is a resident of Mangalkot in Burdwan .

“Burhan was absconding since 2014. He was a wanted accused for National Investigating Agency (NIA). NIA had announced reward of Rupees 3 lakh for his apprehension”, said an official.

The reward was issued under section 82 of CrPC by NIA Special Court, Bankshal courts in Kolkata.

According to sources, Burhan’s arrest is a big achievement for STF. Sheikh used to work at Simulia Madrassa in Burdwan district where alleged ‘jehadi training’ was imparted to targeted women.

On October 2, 2014 , two people were killed in an accidental blast at Khagragarh in West Bengal’s Burdwan, that was militant group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh’s (JMB) den. The NIA had claimed that the blast at Khagragarh in Burdwan district led to the detection of a wide terror network that was working along the borders and in areas including Burdwan, Murshidabad etc. The network used to “motivate and radicalise’ vulnerable youths for their purpose of spreading terror. The NIA in its charge sheet had mentioned the two bomb makers Shakil Gazi and Karim Sheikh as the masterminds of the module. Both were killed on the spot and another Abdul Hakim was seriously injured .

