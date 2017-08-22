Accountant of a Pune firm kills self, names its director in note

Representational Image Representational Image

The chief accountant of a forging company allegedly killed himself by consuming poison in a hotel at Chakan in the district, the police said Monday. The deceased, identified as Nilesh Gaikwad (32), has named the director of his company in the suicide note purportedly written by him, a District Police official said.

Gaikwad wrote that the director had asked him to borrow Rs 15 crore from various persons. “As per the 10-page suicide note, Gaikwad claimed that out of the Rs 15 crore, the director returned Rs 11.50 crore. However, the director started avoiding Gaikwad when the latter insisted him to pay the remaining payment as well as his commission, which collectively stood at Rs 4.10 crore,” a Chakan police station officer said quoting the suicide note.

Gaikwad stated that he was under great pressure from the lenders. “The director had asked him to give him time till December to pay back the balance amount, but Gaikwad had requested him to pay at least Rs 1.45 crore so that he can get the lenders off his back for some time,” said the officer.

However, as the director started avoiding Gaikwad, the latter took the extreme step. The matter came to light yesterday when the staff of the hotel, where Gaikwad had booked a room, grew suspicious after a foul smell started emanating from his room.

“We are investigating from whom and when he had borrowed the money and gave it to the company director,” he said. The director was booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC. The company officials cannot be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

