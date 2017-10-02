Accidental firing from own service weapon kills sailor in Kochi

Representational photo Representational photo

A sailor who was on security duty on board a ship under Southern Naval Command in Kochi was killed in alleged accidental firing on Sunday morning.

The Navy said accidental firing killed sailor Raxit Kumar Parmar, 23. The police sources said it looked like a case of suicide.

Parmar sustained serious injury from his own service weapon when he was carrying it. An electrical mechanic (power), Parmar was doing security duty on board the INS Jamuna when he got fatally injured, said an official spokesman for the Navy. The sailor from Kheda in Gujarat was rushed to the naval hospital Sanjivani, where he died at 9.40 am.

The Southern Naval Command has ordered a probe by a board of inquiry and Kochi city police have registered a case of unnatural death.

“The bullet hit below the elbow and went out. A post-mortem would be done on Monday after his relatives reach here from Gujarat. We suspect it is an incident of suicide. The opinion of a ballistic expert would be sought,’’ said a police source.

Police sources said the process of recording the statements of colleagues and authorities had begun to find out if he was facing any mental pressure. His residential premises were searched, but the police couldn’t recover any suicide note. However, an application seeking leave for 25 days starting October 7 was found.

