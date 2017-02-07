‘Acche din’ come with good work, not good speech: Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi House address

Congress leaders Veerappa Moily (L) and Shashi Tharoor. (Source: ANI photo) Congress leaders Veerappa Moily (L) and Shashi Tharoor. (Source: ANI photo)

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Lok Sabha Tuesday, in which he highlighted his government’s achievements besides lambasting the Opposition on several counts, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “Acche bhashan se achhe din nahi aate hain, acche din ke liye kaam bhi chaahiye. (Good days don’t come with a good speech, good days come with good work).”

At the same time, Congress leader Veerappa Moily termed PM’s address as “a very revengeful and arrogant reply”. Moily said the PM could have rather “used this opportunity to present vision for the country”. PM Modi was replying to the discussion on motion of thanks to the President’s address on February 1.

Meanwhile, Modi earned praise from his party MPs for his attack on the Opposition. Using the earthquake reference again, actor and BJP MP Babul Supriyo said, “Bhukamp kal aayi thi, zyada nuksan nahi hua, lekin aaj jo bhukamp inke dil pe lagi hai uska asar kuchh din tak chalega. (Not much damage was caused due to earthquake last night, but the quake that hit them today will last for a few days.)”

Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu criticised the Opposition for “making personal remarks” against the PM. “The way they (the Opposition) were making personal remarks on PM Modi, it is unbecoming of a party that has ruled the nation; I really feel sorry for them.”

He added: “There is a decorum to give leader of House a patient hearing, but unfortunately Congress can’t digest the fact that people have rejected them.”

