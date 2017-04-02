Access municipal services in Madhya Pradesh through mobile app

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the app on Saturday. (PTI File Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the app on Saturday. (PTI File Photo)

From registering complaints on garbage disposal to paying property tax, over 370 services of civic bodies will now be available online round the clock in Madhya Pradesh through an innovative mobile app.

‘MP e-nagarpalika’ was launched last evening here by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who said it is a step to ensure that citizens get the services on time.

The app is part of the Rs 225-crore ‘e-nagarpalika’ project, under which all municipal services would be made available online on a unified web platform.

“Citizens should get the municipal services conveniently and on time. There is no paucity of funds in urban bodies. Rs 83,000 crore will be spent in the next three-four years for development by the state’s urban bodies,” the Chief Minister added.

Urban Development Commissioner Vivek Agrawal said 378 services of urban bodies would be available round the clock on this app.

“This app would offer 378 services like online payment of property tax, seeking building permission, birth/ marriage/death certificates etc. It will also register complaints related to garbage, water, streetlights etc. Online payment gateway would be available on this app,” said Agrawal.

Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Malay Shrivastava said, “This mobile app would also encourage cashless transaction.”

