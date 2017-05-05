Accept surrender of jawan who criticised Rajnath: HC to CRPF

The Delhi High Court has asked the CRPF chief to accept the surrender of one of its jawans who had run away from his battalion after ranting on the social media against Home Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the Sukma attack. Justice Ashutosh Kumar also asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to deal with the jawan’s case in accordance with the law.

The order came on a letter written by the jawan, Pankaj Kumar Mishra, urging that he should be protected from harm after he surrenders. Mishra, who claimed to have lost a relative in the Maoist attack at Sukma in Chhattisgarh, had vented his frustration against the Home Minister in a Facebook video a few days after the incident. The video had gone viral on the social media. Twenty-five CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Mishra, who was posted in the CRPF’s 221 battalion stationed at Durgapur in West Bengal, had claimed in his letter that he ran away as he was being detained and he feared for his life.

