ACB raids officers’ homes in Chhattisgarh, finds assets worth Rs 50 crore

Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) carried out raids at offices and residences of nine government officials on Thursday and recovered disproportionate assets worth over Rs 50 crore.

ADG, ACB, Mukesh Gupta, said that over 100 officials and employees of ACB and EOW, including gazetted officers, carried out the raids at 15 different places.

“The raids were conducted on the basis of complaints received against the nine government officials. The value of the disproportionate assets is not less than Rs 50 crore, but the exact value is yet to be ascertained,” Gupta said.

Among the officials whose premises were raided are Additional Director, Social Welfare, M L Pandey, Dantewada’s District Education Officer Subhash Ganjir, Assistant Director, Industrial Health and Safety, Avinash Gunjal and Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering department (Korba), K S Chandra.