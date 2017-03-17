ACB raids Andhra Pradesh official’s properties, detects huge DA 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday raided properties of an Andhra Pradesh government official in Visakhapatnam and unearthed assets in “large value” that are allegedly disproportionate to his sources of income. The raid on the properties of Mummana Rajeswara Rao, a Deputy Inspector of Survey wing, was conducted by the Central Investigation Unit of the ACB, following which he was arrested, a senior official said.

Three residential flats, an independent G+3 building, three open plots registered in the accused officer’s name and in the names of his wife and two daughters in different parts of Visakhapatnam district were detected, the ACB Director General, Ram Prawesh Thakur said in a release. About 400 grams of gold, three kgs of silver, Rs 50,000 in fixed deposits and Rs 10,000 in cash were also seized. “The case is under investigation. Total assets all worth in large value were unearthed,” the DG said.

