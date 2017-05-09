ACB files FIR against firm owned by Arvind Kejriwal’s relative

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: PTI)

The Anti-Corruption Branch today registered an FIR against a company of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law in the alleged PWD scam.

While one FIR has been filed against Kejriwal’s relative Surender Bansal, two other FIRs are in the name of two companies.

A complaint was filed by founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) Rahul Sharma against Kejriwal, his brother-in-law Bansal, proprietor of a construction firm, and a public servant for alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi.

However, Kejriwal hasn’t been named in the FIR.

These FIRs come in the backdrop of graft allegations made by sacked minister Kapil Mishra against Kejriwal.

Mishra had yesterday submitted documents related to the water tanker scam to the ACB, alleging that Kejriwal had delayed a probe against former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

