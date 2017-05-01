ACB books 13 people, including ex-officials, in 2 more irrigation scam cases in Vidarbha

OFFENCES HAVE been registered against 13 people, including former irrigation officials, in two more irrigation scam cases in Vidarbha on Sunday. The two cases pertain to Ghodazari canal and Nerla (Paghora) lift irrigation part of Gosikhurd irrigation project in Bhandara district. The offences were registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau under sections 13(1)(c), (d), and subsection 30(2) of Anti-Corruption Act and Section 420, 120(b) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

The persons booked have been accused of entering into a criminal conspiracy to illegally favour contractor firms in the case and costing the state several lakhs of rupees. The former government officials booked in the Nerla case are then Executive Engineer Prabhakar Morghade, then Senior Divisional Accountant Shyam Ambulkar, then Superintending Engineer (SE) Dipil Pohekar, then Chief Engineer Sopan Suryawanshi and then Executive Director of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) Rohidas Landge.

Those booked in Ghodazari canal case are then Executive Engineer Ramesh Vardhane, then Senior Divisional Accountant Gurdas Mandavkar, then Superintending Engineer Sanjay Kholapurkar, then Chief Engineer Sopan Suryawanshi and then Executive Director Devendra Shirke.

The company officials booked in the Nerla case are Bollineni Venkata Ramarao, active partner of Shrinivas Constructions and Ramireddy Shrinivasula, then Managing Partner of R Balrami Reddy. And the company officials booked in Ghodazari canal case are then Executive Vice-President of Hindustan Constructions company Shyamkant Dharmadhikari and then Business Development Chief of the company Sunil Shinde.

According to a press note issued by the ACB, in the Nerla lift irrigation project in Bhandara district, the accused government officials sent a proposal to publish tenders to the Information and Publicity Department for the earthwork and construction work of the Pendhri canal between 8.52 km and 43.8 km, before getting the technical approval of the Chief Engineer. This illegally upscaled the project cost by Rs 15.49 crore.

The company officials were found to have deposited earnest money in the name of dummy competitive bidders from their own company account. Those booked in the Ghodazari case pertain to the canal work between 8.8 km and 13.34 km.

Interestingly, former Irrigation SE Sanjay Kholapurkar had secured a reprieve from the High Court a couple of months ago in another Ghodazari canal section fraud case arguing that government permission had not been secured for filing a chargesheet against him in that case. Kholapurkar, incidentally, had worked as officer on special duty to Union Minister and his close friend Nitin Gadkari after taking voluntary retirement from VIDC.

A senior ACB official told The Indian Express, “We have two options to bring Kholapurkar back in the chargesheet in that case. We will either move the Supreme Court arguing that no permission is required to prosecute him since he has been found wanting in the job he was responsible to carry out in a legal manner. Else, we could also secure permission from the state government.”

Till date, the ACB has filed four different FIRs in the irrigation scam involving VIDC, two in Ghodazari, one each in Nerla and Mokhabardi lift irrigation scheme.

The other companies involved in the earlier Ghodazari and Mokhabardi cases were FA Constructions and R J Shah and D Thakkar Constructions Private Limited, respectively. One from FA Constructions and nine from Shah and R J Shah and D Thakkar Constructions Private Limited have been booked earlier. With these, at least 30 people have been booked in the four cases so far.

