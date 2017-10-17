ABVP wins Agra varsity polls

Besides the post of president, the ABVP, which is an RSS-backed student’s wing, now occupies the posts of vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary. Besides the post of president, the ABVP, which is an RSS-backed student’s wing, now occupies the posts of vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday won four of the five seats in the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University Students’ Union in Agra and an Independent candidate won the other.

Besides the post of president, the ABVP, which is an RSS-backed student’s wing, now occupies the posts of vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary. Abhishek Kumar Mishra won the president’s post with 328 votes, defeating Independent Varun Chaudhary by 12 votes.

The vice-president seat was secured by Kritika Solanki with 453 votes, defeating Arun Bhaskar of Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) by 222 votes. Chandrajeet won the general secretary’s post with 402 votes against the 214 of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha’s (SCS’s) Ashish Kumar Yadav.

Kunal Diwakar, with 331 votes, defeated NSUI candidate Anshika Sharma by 99 votes. The library secretary position went to Independent Chanchal Pandey, who got 542 votes against the 238 votes of ABVP’s Sudhanshu Jarari. The results come a day after the SP’s SCS won four of the five seats in Allahabad University with ABVP winning the fifth.

