ABVP to hold ‘Chalo Kerala’ against CPI(M) on November 11

ABVP will organise a major rally in Kerala on November 11 against communist terror (Representational Image/ PTI) ABVP will organise a major rally in Kerala on November 11 against communist terror (Representational Image/ PTI)

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Saturday said it would take out a major rally in Kerala on November 11 to “expose the communist terror” against opposition party workers in that state. Speaking to reporters here, ABVP National General Secretary Vinay Bidre said, “Though the left party leaders speak of freedom of speech, the Constitution and democracy, they are indulging in violence and brutality if dissent is shown towards their rule and ideology.”

“Several opposition party workers, including nine Muslims and over 200 RSS and BJP workers have been martyred fighting communist terror,” he alleged. Nearly one lakh ABVP workers and leaders from across the nation will take part in the ‘Chalo Kerala’ against alleged human rights violation and murders taking place during the present LDF rule, he said.

Asked whether ABVP would seek support of other affected parties or organisations, Bidre said that at present it was single-handedly capable of tackling such “attacks.”

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App