ABVP taught many aspects of working in public life: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Turning nostalgic at the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) 62nd National Convention, Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said he has learnt many important aspects of working in public life during his association with the BJP’s student wing.

“While working in ABVP I learnt how to take along everyone and plan a detailed task. These lessons are very useful for me even today,” Chouhan said here recalling his formative years in the organisation in ABVP’s ex-workers meeting which was organised as part of its 62nd convention.

The Chief Minister informed that he used to spend from the organisational fund after “lot of thinking and in a very miserly manner.”

“Despite being Chief Minister, even today, I don’t keep any money in the pocket,” he shared.

Recalling his school days in Bhopal, Chouhan informed that few days after he came in contact with ABVP, emergency was imposed in the country and he was arrested for carrying pamphlets against the “draconian” law and sent to jail.

“However, inside the jail I read a lot about Swami Vivekanand and Lokmanya Tilak and that made me a permanent worker of ABVP,” Chouhan said.

RSS senior leader Suresh Soni and ABVP’s National Organisational Secretary Sunil Ambekar among others were present on the occasion.