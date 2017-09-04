ABVP state joint organisation secretary visits Panjab University

The State Joint Organisation Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Ganesh Kunde, on Sunday visited the Panjab University ahead of student council elections on September 7. Kunde held several meetings in different departments. He also had a meeting with the ABVP core committee of the Panjab University. Kunde gave various tips to the party workers and asked them to work hard for the elections and also to take the ideology of ABVP to every single student of the campus.

Kunde will be in Chandigarh to the ABVP workers till the elections, said Harmanjot Singh Gill, a member of the core working committee of the party.

