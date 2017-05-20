ABVP-SFI activists clash at Himachal Pradesh University, 10 injured, 12 arrested

Twelve students were arrested on Saturday after clashes broke out between the RSS affiliated ABVP and the left leaning SFI at a hostel in the Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla, leaving ten persons injured. Students allegedly used iron rods, sharp-edged weapons to attack each other and there was indiscriminate stone pelting. The accused students have been under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rioting, possessing arms, unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt, ASP Bhajan Dev Negi said.

He said that documents, laptops and other electronic gadgets of some students were damaged as was a bike parked outside the hostel. Several window panes were also shattered. Both the student organisations blamed each other for the incident. ABVP’s HPU campus president Ankit Jamwal alleged that some students affiliated with the SFI, who were drunk, threatened and attacked members of his organisation in the hostel mess. A scuffle began and the SFI activists pelted stones breaking the windowpanes of the common room, he alleged.

On the other hand ,the SFI’s university campus secretary Naval Thakur alleged that upset at a successful protest held by the SFI, ABVP members had intentionally attacked students affiliated to his group. Another clash occurred in the evening but the police immediately intervened and whisked away the warring groups.

