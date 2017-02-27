Receiving rape threats: Daughter of Kargil soldier

The daughter of a slain Kargil war soldier who started the campaign, Not Afraid of ABVP, after violence in North Campus has said she has been receiving rape threats on social media. (Representational Image) The daughter of a slain Kargil war soldier who started the campaign, Not Afraid of ABVP, after violence in North Campus has said she has been receiving rape threats on social media. (Representational Image)

The daughter of a slain Kargil war soldier who started the campaign, Not Afraid of ABVP, after violence in North Campus has said she has been receiving rape threats on social media. Gurmehar Kaur, 20, who studies English (honours) at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, said that ever since she stood up for students allegedly beaten up by ABVP activists, she has received rape threats, with one man in particular writing a detailed description of how he would rape her in the comments section on her Facebook profile picture.

Kaur had posted a profile picture on Facebook of her holding a placard in which said she was not afraid of ABVP and that she was not alone.

“People have been threatening me with violence on Facebook and calling me an anti-national. One man…posted a comment on my profile picture and gave a detailed description of how he would rape me. I think that is very scary. Rape threats to women of your own country in the name of nationalism is not correct,” Kaur told NDTV on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cricketer Virender Sehwag and actor Randeep Hooda also waded into the controversy. While Hooda said Kaur is being used as a pawn, Sehwag appeared to take a potshot at an earlier video of her. In the video, Kaur had held up a placard saying ‘Pakistan did not kill my dad, war did’. Sehwag posted a picture with a placard saying ‘I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did’.