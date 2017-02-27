For every voice raised in intolerance there will be a Gurmehar Kaur: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

In a show of support to the daughter of a slain Kargil martyr Gurmehar Kaur, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday praised her valour for raising her voice against intolerance. The office of Congress vice-president tweeted, “Against the tyranny of fear we stand with our students. For every voice raised in anger, intolerance and ignorance there will be a Gurmehar Kaur”. Ever since Gurmehar Kaur started the campaign, ‘Not afraid of ABVP’ campaign, she has received rape threats for expressing her solidarity with the students allegedly beaten up by members of the RSS-affiliated student organisation ABVP.

In the meantime, the BJP hit at the Congress for subverting people’s rights. Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said Congress, which has no respect for constitutional rights, had imposed Emergency, and now they talk of freedom of speech. “Congress subverted people’s rights and now they accuses us saying there’s no freedom of expression. Freedom of expression is guaranteed under the Constitution of India, but it can’t be used to create social tensions or hurt the sentiments of people,” said Naidu.

Kaur, who is behind the ‘Not Afraid of ABVP’ campaign, said that no student organisation can take law and order into their hands. “ABVP ya koi bhi student organization ho, kisi ko haq nahi hai ki vo law and order ko apne haath mein le,” she said. Meanwhile, Kaur has filed a complaint with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) over the incident, as reported by news agency ANI.

Speaking on the violence in Ramjas college, Kaur claimed that stones were pelted at students who assembled to peacefully protest against the ABVP’s demand to withdraw the invitation extended to JNU student Umar Khalid to speak on Bastar.

The decision was taken at a staff council meeting today three days after the college became a battleground for the members of RSS-backed ABVP and Left-affiliated AISA.

“Stones were not pelted on Umar Khalid, he was not even present, stones were pelted on students who were there,” she said.

