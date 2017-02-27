Kiren Rijiju on Ramjas protests: ‘Criticise the govt, but don’t abuse the motherland’

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju

Hours after his reply to a video by the daughter of a slain Kargil war soldier Gurmehar Kaur, who recently started the campaign “Not Afraid of ABVP”, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday tweeted out that freedom of expression is not a licence to shout anti-national slogans in campuses. “Criticise the government but don’t abuse the motherland,” he wrote on Twitter.

Freedom of expression is not a licence to shout anti-national slogans in campuses. Criticise the govt but don’t abuse the motherland. http://t.co/3iqyqeLdJe — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 27, 2017

Responding to his earlier tweet, senior journalist Barkha Dutt replied saying, “But this is not a debate on valour of the forces? It’s about whether she can have a view without being hounded or patronised.” To this, Rijiju said, “Everyone has right of views but she said Pakistan didn’t kill our brave martyr & India should shun war. India never perpetrated violence!”

But this is not a debate on valour of the forces? @KirenRijiju – it’s about whether she can have a view without being hounded or patronised http://t.co/oyqoGrG7Fx — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 27, 2017

Daughter of war Captain Mandeep Singh, Kaur had last year made a video asking India and Pakistan to amicably settle their disputes. She held a placard saying “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him.” Asking who is “polluting” her mind, Rijiju took to Twitter earlier in the day saying “India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded”.

Former Indian cricket player Virender Sehwag, in a controversial tweet, also ‘mocked’ Kaur by holding a similar placard that said: “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did.”

He shared the image along with the message, “Bat me hai Dum ! #BharatJaisiJagahNahi.” The tweet by the former cricketer was shared by actor Randeep Hooda in which he appreciated Sehwag’s humour. Later Hooda posted a Tweet alleging that the girl was being used as a “political pawn”. Gurmehar was quick to respond to Hooda’s tweet and wrote “Political pawn? I can think. I don’t support violence perpetuated on students? Is that so wrong.”

