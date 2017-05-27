ABVP meet: Saharanpur violence among main issues on agenda

ABVP national media convener Saket Bahuguna said that issue of unrest and recent incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir valley will also be discussed while taking up social issues of all the states in the meet. ABVP national media convener Saket Bahuguna said that issue of unrest and recent incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir valley will also be discussed while taking up social issues of all the states in the meet.

The recent incidents of violence in Saharanpur will be one of the main issues to be discussed at the three-day national executive meeting of the RSS’ student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is set to begin in Lucknow on May 29. The organisation claimed that the violence appears to be a “political clash” which has been given a “casteist colour”. Other issues to be taken up at the meet include the alleged attack on RSS and ABVP workers in Kerala and unrest in the Kashmir Valley. RSS All India Sah Sarkaryavah Suresh Soni will be present at the meet.

ABVP national general secretary Vinay Bidre, while speaking to the media in Lucknow on Friday, said that the Saharanpur violence appears to be a “political clash projected as a caste issue as part of a conspiracy”, adding that the government should expose those behind it. Calling the incidents a “threat to harmony”, he said any kind of violence should not be tolerated and strong action should be taken against the culprits.

A BJP MP and an MLA had been booked along with a party functionary for their alleged involvement in violence at Sadak Doodhli in Saharanpur district in April. Raghav Lakhanpal, the MP from Saharanpur, was also booked for vandalism at the SSP’s residence. This came a day after members of two communities had clashed at Sadak Doodhli over a procession in memory of B R Ambedkar. “In the meeting, we will discuss that youths must understand this conspiracy of dividing society on caste lines and they should be proactive in maintaining peace and solidarity in society,” Bidre said.

ABVP national media convener Saket Bahuguna said that issue of unrest and recent incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir valley will also be discussed while taking up social issues of all the states in the meet. The ABVP will also demand that the Yogi Adityanath government conduct student union elections simultaneously in all universities and colleges at the start of the academic session. The chief minister has already announced that student union elections will take place in the state.

ABVP also said that a “new face of urban Naxalism” has appeared after Podiyan Panda, accused of an attack on CRPF personnel in Sukma, allegedly revealed a connection between Naxals and Delhi University professor Nandini Sundar and activist Bela Bhatia. This issue will also be discussed at the meeting. Other topics on the agenda are reforms in the University Grants Commission, demand of an agriculture education policy and a medical education policy, water conservation and alleged support to hardliners in West Bengal.

Adityanath will address the ABVP executive council members on May 28. BJP and RSS leaders from across the state will attend this event. The ABVP’s national executive council is its top decision-making body. At the meeting, activities of the last one year will be reviewed and programmes for next year will be decided. More than 350 delegates from across the country will be present at the meeting.

