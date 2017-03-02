Latest news
ABVP holds protest march in DU campus, demands action against anti-national activities



By: IANS | New Delhi | Updated: March 2, 2017 4:25 pm
New Delhi : Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists during a protest against Delhi Police at Police headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. The activists alleged that appropriate action was not taken in the JNU's 'anti-India' slogans case. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla (PTI3_1_2017_000132B) Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists during a protest against Delhi Police at Police headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.  PTI Photo

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Thursday held a “protest march” in Delhi University (DU) campus in Delhi, demanding action against the anti-national activities. The students wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said that the protest march near the university’s North Campus’ Art Faculty was organised to save the DU from “anti-national activities”.

Students in the march were demanding strict action against all those elements who support “anarchism and anti-India propaganda”. A clash took place between the members of the ABVP and the All India Students Association (AISA), a Left-leaning student organisation, at Ramjas College on February 22 that left the university campus disturbed.

