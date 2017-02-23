ABVP hands police video with ‘anti-national slogans’

They now plan to file a complaint naming two Ramjas College teachers. (File) They now plan to file a complaint naming two Ramjas College teachers. (File)

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday filed a police complaint, alleging that teachers and students at Ramjas College raised “anti-national slogans” on the college campus Tuesday after they were forced to cancel a seminar on Cultures of Protest. They now plan to file a complaint naming two Ramjas College teachers.

The student party has handed over a video recording to the police as well, where a group of students and teachers are seen marching inside the college. According to the video shared by ABVP, which surfaced a day after the incident, the protesters can allegedly be heard shouting the slogan: “Hum kya chahte — aazadi, Bastar chahta — aazadi, Kashmir maange — aazadi.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

The police confirmed they have received the complaint and are investigating the matter. “We have not filed a complaint in the matter yet. Investigations are underway,” said Jatin Narwal, DCP North.

The ABVP, meanwhile, is the in the process of filing complaints against specific people, including teachers.

“We have identified two teachers, Vinita Chandra and Mukul Manglik, who can be seen shouting these slogans. We will name them in the complaints. We will not tolerate this in Delhi University,” alleged Saket Bahuguna, national media convener, ABVP.

Chandra, meanwhile, said she did not raise any such slogans. “The video must be doctored as we have not raised any such slogans,” she said. Manglik could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

ABVP filed a similar complaint against JNU students last year in February, alleging that they shouted anti-national slogans at a protest march.