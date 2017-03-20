ABVP creates ruckus over ex-BHU professor’s remarks against RSS

ABVP workers allegedly created ruckus in Bareilly College accusing a retired BHU professor of making controversial remarks against RSS founder MS Golwalkar and its chief Mohan Bhagwat, leading to tension on the campus.

The seminar was cancelled after agitated members of the RSS student-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad broke chairs and tables in the campus and demanded that a case be lodged against the professor Chauthi Ram Yadav for his comments at the event yesterday, police said on Monday.

The ABVP workers raised slogans that they would not allow their college to turn into another JNU. Eventually the organisers cancelled the seminar and escorted Yadav outside the college campus.

Police said that an FIR has been filed against Yadav even as he later apologised and maintained that he had made no reference to Bhagwat.

“Late on Sunday night, an FIR was lodged against Yadav at police station Baradari on the basis of the complaint filed against him. Police and para-military personnel have been deployed outside the college to ensure that the situation remains under control,” SP City (Bareilly) Sameer Saurabh said.

Later, Yadav clarified, “I never made any reference to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat…If my statement has hurt anyone’s sentiment, then I tender my apology.”

