ABVP activists protest at Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das’ programme for medical college at Palamu

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Express File Photo) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Express File Photo)

Activists of BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), along with several other student leaders, protested and showed black flags following conclusion of a programme of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das in Palamu district on Thursday. Some student leaders and a few policemen sustained minor injuries in the fracas. The police said the students were allowed to hand over the memorandum, but force had to be used when they tried to get into the high security zone, and manhandled policemen including a woman officer, even when the CM’s helicopter had taken off.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Student leaders, however, said that the memorandum was not passed on to the CM as some senior official tore it after accepting it, a charge denied by the administration.

Das reached Daltonganj early this morning to lay the foundation stone for a medical college in the area. (He also laid foundation stone for two other medical colleges later in the day at Dumka and Hazaribagh.)

After the programme concluded, CM’s cavalcade moved towards the helipad. As per student leaders; wish, their memorandum was handed over to him, through his PA. When the first helicopter, carrying the CM, flew for the next programme at Dumka and the second helicopter, with senior officials in it, was about to take off, the agitators wanted to get inside the high security area. The Magistrate and an officer-in-charge of the Mahila police station tried to stop them. But they brought out black flags and pushed the woman police officer down. Another police officer was also manhandled. The police tried to keep them away from the high security zone. Then they resorted to stone-pelting. We then used mild force to disperse them, said Palamu Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahtha.

Mahtha added that injuries, though minor, were caused on both the sides. We will be identifying the trouble makers and registering an FIR against, he added.

A senior BJP leader, who was present during the programme, said: The CM had stopped his vehicle. A state BJP general secretary handed over their memorandum to him and then his car moved ahead. But then they began demanding that they wanted to meet him. However, the fact that they showed black flags indicates that their intention was to create ruckus.

ABVP’s state chief Yagvalakya, however, said: “Our memorandum was torn by senior officials. The issues we have been raising in Palamu are very important. Our office-bearers and student leaders from the Nilamber-Pitamber University (NPU) had gone there to hand over memorandum. As per my information, many of our student leaders had sustained injuries. One of them was hit on the head.

The ABVP, said Yagvalakya, was also having support from leaders of some other students organisations, particularly on the issues raised by them.

The students are protesting on three main issues: Palamu-based NPU, a state-University founded in 2009, should get its own land, instead of continuing to operate from private land.

Further, they are demanding strong action against some of the office-bearers of the NPU, who are found to have been involved in corruption, in collusion with Chairman of Vananchal Dental College of Garhwa district. Two days ago, the CBI has registered an FIR against VDC Chairman, NPU officials and the Dental Council of India Chief for allegedly resorting to fraud for extending the term of the DCI Chief, who, in lieu, extended the number of seats in VDC. The CBI also conducted raids in this connection.

Further, ABVP and other students; organisations have been protesting against the death of Sonali, a first-year student of VDC, who was found dead in her hostel room on February 13.

The police have been saying that there was no evidence to suggest whether she was murdered or committed suicide. The students leaders, however, have been agitating against the police and administration accusing them of cover-up. Sonali’s parents have said that they would demand CBI probe into the incident.