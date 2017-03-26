ABVP activists disrupt Prashant Bhushan’s programme

SP (city) Atul Srivastava told PTI that a case would be registered after due investigation. (File) SP (city) Atul Srivastava told PTI that a case would be registered after due investigation. (File)

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan had to be escorted out of a college auditorium here by police during a seminar after ABVP activists allegedly barged into the premises and disrupted the programme. The incident took place yesterday when Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists protested against Bhushan at the Dharam Samaj Degree College for allegedly trying to level false corruption charges against the Modi government, according to the organisers. ABVP is the student wing of the BJP.

The activists also objected to the presence of the AMU students union president Faizul Hasan at the seminar. Sensing that the situation could go out of control, Hasan decided to leave the auditorium. Both the organisers and the ABVP have filed a complaint at the Gandhi Park Police Station.

SP (city) Atul Srivastava told PTI that a case would be registered after due investigation. The seminar was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Swaraj Abhiyan on “Peace and corruption free India”. ABVP leader Amit Goswami told media persons that they had opposed the presence of Hasan at the college because he had supported the “anti-national stand of JNU student leader Kanhiya Kumar”. He said people like Bhushan, who have taken “anti-national stand” on vital issues, are also not welcome.

Later talking to news persons, Hasan said that he had attended the seminar because “national dialogue is the need of the hour and if we don’t reach out to each other how can the nation grow strong”.

Hasan said he had some apprehensions about visiting the college, which is a ABVP stronghold, but the organisers were confident that the seminar would proceed peacefully. He decided to leave the hall to avoid an ugly situation. In his brief address, Bhushan had said that he was determined to bring out the truth behind the Sahara and Birla group diaries which were seized by the Income tax authorities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now