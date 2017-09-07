1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Timeline of events from bomb explosions to Abu Salem’s life imprisonment

Abu Salem (file) Abu Salem (file)

More than two decades after series of blasts ripped through Mumbai, resulting in the death of 257 lives and injuring 713 people, a TADA court on Thursday sentenced accused Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan to life imprisonment. The court also awarded death penalty to Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and Tahir Merchant. Riyaz Siddiqui, who had been found not guilty of conspiracy, was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment.

Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim, along with Tiger Memon and his brother Yakub Memon was alleged to be the mastermind behind the attack. While Dawood and Tiger are absconding, authorities nabbed Yakub Memon and hanged him in 2015 in Nagpur Jail.

Here is the timeline of all that happened in the case

March 12, 1993: A powerful bomb car explosion at 1:30 pm in the basement of the Bombay Stock Exchange building, kills 50 people. Another car bomb explodes in front of the Mandvi Branch Corporation Bank near Masjid about 30 minutes later. A total of 13 bombs exploded throughout the financial capital that day between 1:30 pm to 3:40 pm.

April 19, 1993: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is arrested on charges of illegal possession of a 9mm pistol and AK-56 rifle and ammunition. A week later, the actor confessed about possession of arms and destroying it and was later granted bail by Bombay High Court.

November 4, 1993: Mumbai crime branch files primary charge sheet naming 189 accused, including Sanjay Dutt.

November 19, 1993: Case is handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

April 1, 1994: The Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court shifts from city’s sessions and civil court to a separate building inside the premises of the Arthur Road Central Jail.

April 10, 1995: The TADA court discharges 26 accused in the case and framed charges against the remaining. The SC later discharges Abu Azmi (now Samajwadi Party leader) and Amjed Meher Baux.

April 19, 1995: Trial commences.

June 30, 1995: Two of the accused, Mohammed Jameel and Usman Jhankanan, turn approvers in the case.

October 14, 1995: Supreme Court grants bail to actor Sanjay Dutt.

October, 2000: Examination of prosecution witnesses ends.

October 18, 2001: Prosecution completes arguments.

November 9, 2001: Defence starts arguments.

August 22, 2002: Defence closes arguments.

March 2003: The court separates gangster Mustafa Dossa’s trial in the case.

September 2003: Trial ends. Court reserves Judgement.

June 13, 2006: Gangster Abu Salem’s trial separated.

September 12, 2006: Judge P.D Kode pronounces Tiger Memon, Yakub Memon and two more of their family members guilty in the case, and acquits three. Twelve convicts awarded death penalty and 20 given life sentence.

November 1, 2011: Supreme Court begins hearing on appeals filed by the 100 convicts as well as the state.

March 21, 2013: SC upholds death sentence of convict Yakub Memon, brother of Tiger Memon, and commutes death sentence of 10 convicts to life term. Life imprisonment of 16 out of 18 convicts also upheld. Sanjay Dutt also convicted to 5 years of jail.

May 16, 2013: Sanjay Dutt surrenders to Mumbai police.

December 2014: Sanjay Dutt given furlough.

July 30 2015: Yakub Memon hanged to death

February 2016: Sanjay Dutt released from Yerwada jail.

June 28, 2017: Mustafa Dossa, one of the accused dies of cardiac arrest

September 9, 2017: A special TADA court pronounces the punishment for six convicts. Karimullah Shaikh and Abu Salem were sentenced to life imprisonment, Riyaz Ahmed Siddiqui to 10 years in prison and Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan to death. Abdul Qayoom acquitted.

