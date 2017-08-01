How LeT’s Abu Dujana, with a Rs 15 lakh bounty, was killed in encounter: A blow-by-blow account

LeT’s top leader Abu Dujana was killed by security forces on Tuesday. LeT’s top leader Abu Dujana was killed by security forces on Tuesday.

At nearly midnight on Monday security officials were given clear and reliable information on the whereabouts of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Abu Dujana. A trusted source informed them that Dujana was holed up inside a house in Pulwama district, reported news agency PTI. Crack teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG) were immediately mobilised and sent towards Hakripura, which is a bastion for LeT militants near Pulwama.

The dramatic events that ensued led to the killing of Dujana, whose real name is unknown, on Tuesday morning. The Pakistani has evaded security forces on more than 12 occassions.

Based on the the tip-off, Deputy Inspector General (South Kashmir) Swayam Prakash Pani personally supervised the operations, both in cornering the militants and evacuating civilians from the village. Despite facing incidents of stone-pelting, the Pulwama district police along with the SOG, army personnel from Victor Force and 182-182 battalion of the CRPF constructed a cordon in the area, isolating the region where the operations were on, officials told PTI.

Dujana, along with another militant, Arif Bhat, was located inside a densely-populated colony. The two LeT operatives opened fire at forces, who were simultaneously trying to ensure the civilians inside the house were safely evacuated. SOG personnel were the first to enter the house. They rescued six people by providing cover fire, an official recounted to PTI. Dujana and Bhat were killed shortly after, in an exchange of fire.

According to officials, Dujana had led the family he was staying with into believing that he was from Karachi and that Bhat was a local from Lallhar in Pulwama.

The operation did not end here. On hearing that the LeT leaders had been killed, armed militants appearing from the crowd opened fire at security personnel. The operation, which began at midnight, ended at dawn, at 6.30 am this morning.

Dujana, an A+++ category militant, carried a bounty of over Rs 15 lakh on his head. Dujana was nominated to be the top commander of the LeT group after Abu Qasim was killed in 2015. He was one of the top recruiters for the militants, especially in south Kashmir. Also read: Who is Abu Dujana? Click here.

(With inputs from PTI)

