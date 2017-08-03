Abu Dujana’s final words: ‘congrats, you caught me’; he refused to surrender in last call with officers

Pulwama encounter: LeT’s top leader Abu Dujana has been killed by security forces on Tuesday. Pulwama encounter: LeT’s top leader Abu Dujana has been killed by security forces on Tuesday.

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s chief Commander Abu Dujana had refused to surrender before the security forces minutes before he was gunned down in an encounter in Pulwama on Tuesday. According to a report in NDTV, Dujana in his last phone conversation said his parents had died for him the day he left home.

According to sources, a local was asked to dial Dujana before the officer took over. One of Lashkar’s most famous commander in south Kashmir, Dujana, greeted the officer saying, “How are you?”

The officer who was trying to get Dujana to surrender, replied, “Forget how I am…Why aren’t you surrendering? Leave everything now. The situation is bad right now. All this is a game.” To this, Dujana replies, “What do I do. Let them do what they want to. I am here to create my own path.”

“Kabhi hum aage aap peechhe, kabhi aap aage hum peechhe, aaj aapne pakad liya, mubarak ho aapko (sometimes I am ahead, sometimes you are ahead. Today you have caught me, congratulations,” Dujana who was an A+++ category militant and carried a bounty of more than Rs 15 lakh on his head can be heard telling in the nine-minute long conversation with the army.

The officer then tries to convince Dujana to think about himself and the consequences that his actions can have on him. The officer also tries to tell him to think about his parents who are outside. To this, Dujana says, “Maa-baap tho ussi din mar gaye jiss din mein unko chod ke aaya.” (My parents died the day I left them). The officer still tries to coax him by saying, “But you are not dead to them. You surrender, I will help you.”

The officer also tries to tell him that this is no jihad and this is not the reason why he took up Jihad. He is also heard asking Dujana to come out in open and explain his stance. “Tum niklo yaar. Tum hi tho logo ko samjhaoege, tabhi tho yeh khoon kharaba kam hoga.” (Come out and explain. Only this will reduce the bloodshed)””I didn’t start the bloodshed…I know the whole game,” Dujana retorts.

Unmoved by any arguments put forward by the official, Dujana cuts off the line, saying: “Achha theek hai yaar (ok then).”

Abu Dujana was considered to be the mastermind behind several attacks that happened in South Kashmir including the attack on CRPF envoy at Parampore and another at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute in the Sempora area last year. He was also one of the top recruiters for the militants, especially in south Kashmir. He managed to give security officer slip at least five times in the recent months before finally being killed in an encounter.

