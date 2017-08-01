Death was waiting as Abu Dujana visited wife, girlfriend’s homes

Army personnal stand guard near Encounter site.Around forty persons were injured on Tuesday in clashes following the killing of two militants, including top LeT commander Abu Dujana. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Army personnal stand guard near Encounter site.Around forty persons were injured on Tuesday in clashes following the killing of two militants, including top LeT commander Abu Dujana. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Lashkar-e-Taiba Kashmir chief Abu Dujana often visited his wife and a rumoured girlfriend in Pulwama district in the past two months, little knowing that death was waiting. Security forces hunted him down, working on inputs of these visits, intelligence officials said on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had been receiving specific inputs in the past couple of months that Dujana has been visiting a particular village quite frequently, an official said.

Upon investigation, it was found that the Pakistani terrorist was visiting the house of a man named Khurshid, whose daughter was married to Dujana, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Soon, the security agencies intensified vigil in the areas and found that 28-year-old Dujana, who was from Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was also involved with another girl.

In the last three months, Dujana was very active on the Pulwama-Pompore highway and his visits to the two families have increased, another official said.

Acting on an input that Dujana would visit Khurshid’s home in the Pulwama district yesterday, a joint operation was carried out by Army, CRPF and police in the early hours, leading to his killing.

Officials said Dujana had managed to give security forces the slip at least five times in the recent months.

