Abu Azmi mocks Karan Johar: If you are suffering from any problem then adopt kids

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi on Monday mocked Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for his decision to take the surrogacy route to father twins — a girl and a boy. “Itne bade ho gaye, shaadi nahin kar sakte? Koi beemari hai toh adopt kar lo. Surrogacy ka kya naatak hai ye? (He is so old; couldn’t he have got married? If he is suffering from any ailment, then adopt kids. What is this drama over surrogacy?)”: Abu Azmi told reporters.

Confirming the media reports over the birth of the twins, Johar on Sunday tweeted saying the children were “two most wonderful additions to my life and lifelines”. He also issued a statement saying that it “was an emotional yet a well thought out decision”. “This was an emotional yet a well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent,” Johar said. He named the twins as Yash and Roohi. They were born in February in Mumbai’s Masrani Hospital, according to reports. I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority,” he added.

He became the third Bollywood celebrity to opt for surrogacy. Previously, Shah Rukh Khan and Tusshar Kapoor underwent the procedure.

