‘Absolutely no crisis now’ in Supreme Court, says Bar Council 

BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra (ANI Twitter) BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra (ANI Twitter)

Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Tuesday said there was “absolutely no crisis now” in the Supreme Court and normalcy will be restored soon in the higher judiciary that saw four top judges coming out in the open against Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra.

Mishra told PTI that a seven-member delegation yesterday met Justice Ranjan Gogoi, one of the four judges who held the January 12 presser, and he assured him that there was no crisis at all. “Justice Gogoi said the crisis is over. He said there is no dispute at all,” Manan said when asked about reports which projected a contrary situation.

On Friday, four senior judges — Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — questioned CJI Dipak Misra, who is the master of the roster, the way cases have been assigned to a select few benches. Addressing a press conference at the residence of Justice Chelameswar, the four judges said they have failed to convince the CJI on certain issues concerning the apex court.

The BCI chairman also said he did not know the basis on which it was being reported that the crisis was far from being resolved but stressed that there was a need not to further escalate the situation.

When asked about Attorney General K K Venugopal’s statement wherein he said that the matter has yet not been settled, Mishra told PTI, “I don’t know how and why the Attorney General is saying like this. All judges are holding their courts and the work is going on normally in the Supreme Court. Hence, nothing more will come out in public and very soon all issues will be settled. Absolutely there is no crisis now.”

All the four senior-most judges of the apex court had yesterday resumed work, belying the simmering tensions sparked by their accusations against the Chief Justice, while the Attorney General had described the unprecedented crisis as “a storm in a tea cup”.

On Sunday, CJI Misra met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and had assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon. Vikas Singh told PTI Tuesday that the crisis is likely to be resolved by the end of this week.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd