Absconding police officer held in J-K’s Samba district

Daleep had walked out of the Supwal police post’s lock-up and attacked his uncle with a dagger on July 14 night (Google Maps) Daleep had walked out of the Supwal police post’s lock-up and attacked his uncle with a dagger on July 14 night (Google Maps)

A police officer, who was absconding after being suspended earlier this month for his alleged role in an attempt to murder case, has been arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), an official said Tuesday. Sub-Inspector Neeraj Kumar had allegedly connived with his nephew Daleep Kumar in the case. Daleep had walked out of the Supwal police post’s lock-up and attacked his uncle with a dagger on July 14 night. The officer was the then in-charge of the post, the police said.

Following the incident, a three-member SIT headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Adil began its probe last month, they said. The officer was suspended along with head constable Kulbir Singh and constable Mohammad Haneef pending inquiry, the police said.

They face charges of conniving with the accused and facilitating the attack on Inderjeet Choudhary, they said. “The suspended officer was arrested from Garwal area yesterday and is being questioned,” Senior superintendent of Police of Samba, Anil Magotra, told PTI.

He said Neeraj had been evading arrest and raids had been conducted at his residence and several other places where he was suspected to have taken shelter. Police had arrested Daleep on a complaint that he had manhandled Choudhary over a family dispute.

However, on July 14 night he had allegedly walked out of the lock-up and stabbed his uncle before returning to the police post, the police said. The police said Choudhary survived the attack with grievous injuries and recorded his statement before the SIT.

The officials initially denied the allegations and claimed that the accused never walked out of the police lock-up and the attack on Choudhary was carried out by some other persons, they said. Taking serious note of the matter, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S D Singh on August 5 ordered suspension of the trio pending an inquiry and also constituted a SIT for a thorough probe.

