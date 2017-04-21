Absconding ex-Gurdaspur SP Salwinder surrenders

Former Superintendent of Police Salwinder Singh (Source: PTI Photo) Former Superintendent of Police Salwinder Singh (Source: PTI Photo)

Declared a proclaimed offender in a rape case, former Gurdaspur SP Salwinder Singh surrendered in a Gurdaspur court on Thursday. Singh had shot into the limelight after he was purportedly kidnapped by terrorists hours before the Pathankot terror attack in January 2016.

Singh had been on run after his bail plea in the rape case was rejected by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 23, 2016. The court has now sent him into judicial custody till May 5.

The police did not press for his remand. “We have already conducted the investigation,” said DSP Azad Davinder Singh. A police investigation found Singh guilty of sexually harassing a woman whose husband was accused in a rape case. Salwinder allegedly asked the woman for sexual favours while promising to help her husband.

